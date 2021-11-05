Biden says his plans are working after October jobs report beats expectations

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden touted the progress the US is making in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and cited his policies as the reason, after the jobs recovery gathered some steam last month and employers added 531,000 positions in October.

“America is getting back to work. Our economy is starting to work for more Americans,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

“This did not happen by accident or ‘just because,’ ” Biden added later, pointing to the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill he signed into law earlier this year.

“We laid the foundation for this recovery with my American Rescue Plan that Congress passed at the beginning of my term. It put money in working families’ pockets, it gave families with kids a tax cut each month, it helped keep small businesses going in the dark days earlier this year and it provided the resources to launch one of the fastest mass vaccination programs ever.”

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest level since the economic recovery started in May 2020.

Biden touted the effectiveness of vaccine requirements on Friday and noted the number of unvaccinated Americans has been decreasing.

“Beating Covid-19 remains one of the most important ways to strengthen our economy — not just save lives, but strengthen our economy. We’re making progress,” the President said.

“That’s good for our health, but it’s also good for our economy,” he added. “Now vaccinated workers are going back to work. Vaccinated shoppers are going back to stores. And with the launch of the vaccine for kids ages 5 through 11 this week, we can make sure more vaccinated children can stay in school.”

Biden’s new vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees is being fought by Republican leaders throughout the country. There are currently 24 states that have sued or have formally threatened to sue the Biden administration over the mandate.

Still, the President said “there’s a lot more to be done.”

“We still have to tackle the costs that American families are facing, but this recovery is faster, stronger, and fair and wider than almost anyone could have predicted,” Biden said.

The President said he wants to make sure the recovery “is fully felt,” and that Americans see the progress “in their lives, bank accounts, in their hopes and expectations, for tomorrow is better than today.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

