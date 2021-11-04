Pelosi tells Democrats she wants a vote on Build Back Better on Thursday and infrastructure on Friday

By Daniella Diaz and Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a closed-door meeting with Democrats that her plan is to hold a vote on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda bill Thursday night, and then hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday morning, according to two sources.

That plan could change and the situation is fluid as House Democratic leaders have already had to delay their timeline for passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill twice before.

The comments to her caucus are the latest sign of how House leadership wants to move quickly to get both of Biden’s key priorities passed in the House before the week is out.

The economic agenda bill, often referred to as the Build Back Better legislation, is a sweeping social safety net expansion plan that would address climate change, deliver aid for families, expand access to health care and enact other liberal agenda items. It would next need to be taken up and passed in the Senate.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed out of the Senate in August, and is still awaiting a vote in the House. Passage of that bill has been held up previously as progressives insisted that the two measures move in tandem, but now progressives are signaling they are ready to vote for both pieces of legislation this week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

