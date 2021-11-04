Authorities arrest analyst who was source for Steele dossier

By Zachary Cohen, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who was a source for the 2016 dossier of allegations about Donald Trump, was arrested Thursday as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Danchenko will appear in the Eastern District of Virginia later Thursday. The charges are still under seal.

Attorneys for Danchenko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Danchenko was a key source of information used by former British intelligence operative Christopher Steele in a dossier that alleged Trump was compromised by ties to Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

The New York Times first reported Danchenko’s arrest.

In September, Durham issued a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with close ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, an indication that he could be trying to build a broader criminal case, according to people briefed on the matter.

But so far, Durham’s two-year probe into the FBI’s Russia investigation hasn’t brought about the cases Republicans hoped it would.

The most recent grand jury subpoenas for documents came after Durham charged Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann with lying to the FBI in a September 2016 meeting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

