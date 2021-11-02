Prince Charles meets Biden at climate summit

By Allie Malloy and Devan Cole, CNN

President Joe Biden and Britain’s Prince Charles met on Tuesday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, with the two leaders using the encounter to discuss “the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change,” a senior administration official told CNN.

The official said that Biden and Prince Charles met on the sidelines of the conference, which — now in its second day — has featured nearly 120 world leaders addressing the climate crisis and how to address it.

“They underlined the need for ambitious commitments and concrete actions among partners worldwide and discussed Prince Charles’ initiatives to engage the private sector on sustainability,” the official said of the meeting.

“President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the enduring ties between the United Kingdom and the United States, and he thanked the United Kingdom for hosting COP26,” the official added. “He commended the Royal Family for its dedication to climate issues, particularly Prince Charles’ environmental activism over the last half century.”

The meeting comes as leaders gathered in Glasgow, including Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to commit to changes in their countries to slow down and mitigate the effects of climate change. Biden on Tuesday targeted planet-warming methane emissions, announcing strong new US regulations and launching a Global Methane Pledge, in partnership with the European Union, that has been signed by around 100 countries.

For his part, Prince Charles on Monday implored countries to work with industries to create solutions to climate change.

“My plea today is for countries to come together to create the environment that enables every sector of industry to take the action required. We know this will take trillions, not billions, of dollars,” he said.

He also charged that climate change and loss of biodiversity pose a great threat and put the world on “war-like footing.”

Though Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance at the climate summit after doctors advised her to rest instead of traveling, she welcomed attendees in a taped message on Monday, invoking the legacy of her late husband and noted environmentalist, Prince Phillip, who died earlier this year at the age of 99.

The Queen paid tribute to the work of Prince Philip, which she said “Iives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.