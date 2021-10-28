READ: The latest draft of Biden’s economic agenda bill
The Democrats’ most updated text of President Joe Biden’s climate and economic policy bill, based on a framework he laid out Thursday morning, has been published online by the House Rules Committee.
The legislation is subject to change as lawmakers can now review the latest version. Read the bill text published by the Rules Committee below:
