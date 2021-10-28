Mitt Romney dresses up as Ted Lasso, has ‘biscuits with the boss’ with Kyrsten Sinema

By Madeleine Morgenstern, CNN

Sen. Mitt Romney laced up his boots and put on his best Ted Lasso for Halloween, fake mustache and all.

“Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids,” the Utah Republican tweeted Thursday, sharing one of the fictional coach’s many aphorisms. “As @TedLasso says, ‘Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.'”

Completing the look was Romney-as-Ted paying a visit to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for “biscuits with the boss” — a highly recognizable moment from the Apple TV+ hit, and a not-so-subtle troll of Democrats, who have been forced to make significant concessions to secure the Arizona centrist’s support for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

“She’s one tough cookie,” Romney tweeted in another photo.

It was a full-circle moment for Romney in stepping up to coach the Greyhounds, as he was also paying homage to Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character. Sudeikis played Romney during his time on “Saturday Night Live.”

“After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor,” Romney tweeted at the actor.

Reaction on Twitter to Romney and Sinema’s bit was decidedly mixed, however.

In one unsparing response, the Twitter account for Comedy Central posted: “Whether you love or hate Ted Lasso, we can all come together to hate this.”

Here’s hoping Romney can be a goldfish.

