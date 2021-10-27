Some House depositions of people who helped plan rallies preceding Capitol attack are postponed

By Annie Grayer and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6 has granted short postponements of the scheduled depositions of individuals who helped plan the rallies and events leading up to the attack on the Capitol, a committee aide told CNN.

The individuals — Justin Caporale, Tim Unes, Caroline Wren and Maggie Mulvaney — have all been engaged with the committee and were initially scheduled for depositions on Monday and Tuesday, the aide told CNN.

The four were each subpoenaed by the committee last month for their roles in the “Stop the Steal” rally and other events preceding the Capitol attack. The House panel has sought to learn more about the people affiliated with the organization Women for America First, which held the permit for the rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

Women for America First also held rallies in Freedom Plaza in November and December 2020, as well as two “March for Trump” bus tours that went nationwide seeking to generate interest in the organization’s Washington rallies. The requests show the committee has a particular interest in seeking what coordination the group may have had with the White House in its planning and as part of the larger “Stop the Steal” movement.

The committee is still poised for a big deposition day on Friday, when Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who pushed baseless election fraud claims, is set to testify. Ali Alexander, Amy Kremer and Kylie Kremer — all affiliated with the “Stop the Steal” rally — are scheduled to testify Friday as well.

Two others associated with the events, Cynthia Chafian and Nathan Martin, are set to testify on Thursday.

The House committee on Wednesday also postponed its request for dozens of pages of records from the Trump White House, even though the documents were determined by the current White House counsel to be relevant to its probe.

