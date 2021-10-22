US Rep. Glenn Thompson tests positive for Covid-19 and is being treated at Walter Reed hospital

By Morgan Rimmer

Rep. Glenn Thompson has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released on Twitter, and is being treated at Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution.”

The statement notes that the Pennsylvania Republican began experiencing “cold-like symptoms and was promptly tested for COVID-19” on Friday afternoon, and that he is vaccinated.

Thompson, who represents the 15th district of Pennsylvania, is among dozens of federal lawmakers who have announced they have tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic, with at least eight members of the House testing positive since early August.

“He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days,” the statement on Thompson’s Twitter said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

