The week in 15 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, Democratic leaders grappled internally with how to pass President Biden’s agenda with a pared-down price tag. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Virginia as a new poll showed the governor’s race in a dead-heat.
Monday
- Democrats push Biden to take forceful role in bridging party’s sparring factions over agenda
- Colin Powell, military leader and first Black US secretary of state, dies
- Harris makes the case for Biden’s climate priorities in visit to rapidly draining Lake Mead
- Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas’ 6-week abortion ban
Tuesday
- Everything on Biden’s schedule points to one reality: It’s time to close the deal
- Pentagon outlines punishments for civilian employees if they fail to get vaccinated
Wednesday
- White House under pressure to act on voting rights, but it’s not ready to blow up the filibuster
- Liz Cheney: Bannon refusal to cooperate suggests Trump was ‘personally involved’ in planning riot
- January 6 committee approves Steve Bannon criminal contempt report, setting up key vote later this week
- Obama in new McAuliffe ad: ‘Virginia, you have a lot of responsibility this year’
Thursday
- Biden sees American credibility on the line as he races to lock down climate action ahead of Glasgow
- Democrats grapple with pared down Build Back Better agenda
- Liberal backlash against Sinema grows on Capitol Hill as potential Arizona challenger emerges
Friday
- Close to 200 Americans are still seeking to leave Afghanistan, State Department tells congressional staff
- Supreme Court lets Texas 6-week abortion ban stay in place and will hear oral arguments November 1
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments