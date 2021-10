Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts

CNN - Politics

Here’s a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history.

The Top Twenty-Five as of 1/3/2021

Names in bold are currently serving in the US Senate.

1) Robert C. Byrd (D-WV), 51 years, 5 months, 26 days

January 3, 1959-June 28, 2010

2) Daniel K. Inouye (D-HI), 49 years, 11 months, 15 days

January 3, 1963-December 17, 2012

3) Strom Thurmond (R-SC), 47 years, 5 months, 8 days

December 14, 1954-April 4, 1956 and November 7, 1956-January 3, 2003

4) Edward M. Kennedy (D-MA), 46 years, 9 months, 19 days

November 7, 1962-his death on August 25, 2009

5) Patrick Leahy (D-VT), 46 years

January 3, 1975-present

6) Orrin Hatch (R-UT), 42 years

January 3, 1977-January 3, 2019

7) Carl T. Hayden (D-AZ), 41 years, 9 months, 30 days

March 4, 1927-January 3, 1969

8) John C. Stennis (D-MS), 41 years, 1 month, 29 days

November 5, 1947-January 3, 1989

9) Theodore F. Stevens (R-AK), 40 years, 10 days

December 24, 1968-January 3, 2009

10) Charles E. Grassley (R-IA), 40 years

January 3, 1981-present

11) Thad Cochran (R-MS), 39 years, 3 months, 6 days

December 27, 1978-April 1, 2018

12) Ernest F. Hollings (D-SC), 38 years, 1 month, 25 days

November 9, 1966-January 3, 2005

13) Richard B. Russell (D-GA), 38 years, 10 days

January 12, 1933-January 21, 1971

14) Russell Long (D-LA), 38 years, 3 days

December 31, 1948-January 3, 1987

15) Francis E. Warren (R-WY), 37 years, 4 days

November 18, 1890-March 3, 1893 and March 4, 1895-November 24, 1929

16) James O. Eastland (D-MS), 36 years, 2 months, 24 days

June 30, 1941-September 28, 1941 and January 3, 1943-December 27, 1978

17) Warren Magnuson (D-WA), 36 years, 20 days

December 14, 1944-January 3, 1981

18) Joe Biden (D-DE), 36 years, 13 days

January 3, 1973-January 15, 2009

19) Pete V. Domenici (R-NM), 36 years

January 3, 1973-January 3, 2009

19) Carl Levin (D-MI), 36 years

January 3, 1979-January 3, 2015

19) Richard Lugar (R-IN), 36 years

January 3, 1977-January 3, 2013

19) Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 36 years

January 3, 1985-present

19) Claiborne Pell (D-RI), 36 years

January 3, 1961-January 3, 1997

23) Kenneth McKellar (D-TN), 35 years, 10 months

March 4, 1917-January 3, 1953

24) Milton R. Young (R-ND), 35 years, 9 months, 22 days

March 12, 1945-January 3, 1981

25) Ellison D. Smith (D-SC), 35 years, 8 months, 13 days

March 4, 1909-November 17, 1944

