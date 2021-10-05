Justice Department is reviewing decision not to prosecute former FBI agents who botched Larry Nassar investigation

CNN - Politics

By Jessica Schneider, CNN

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday that new information has emerged concerning two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the investigation into allegations of abuse against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I can inform the committee today that the recently confirmed Assistant AG for the criminal division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light,” Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I want the survivors to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue,” Monaco said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.