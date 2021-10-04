Biden tells House progressives spending package needs to be between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion

CNN - Politics

By Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles, CNN

President Joe Biden said in a virtual meeting with a group of House progressives on Monday that the top line of the social safety net package needs to come down to somewhere between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion, according to two sources familiar with the call.

Biden told the group, according to one of the sources, that was the range he felt Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema would accept but did not specify further within that range.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

