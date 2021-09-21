Biden announces US will increase funding to help developing nations confront the climate crisis

CNN - Politics

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will work with Congress to double again the United States’ financial commitment to help developing nations confront the climate crisis.

Biden pledged in April the US would increase its contribution to global climate financing to $5.7 billion a year, putting his new commitment around $11 billion a year.

