Texas doctor who says he performed abortion sued in first known challenge under new law
By Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue, CNN
A San Antonio doctor who wrote a Washington Post op-ed claiming that he had violated Texas’ six-week abortion ban now faces a lawsuit brought against him under the ban.
The lawsuit was filed Monday by Oscar Stilley, a former tax attorney in Arkansas who is serving a home confinement sentence for a federal conviction on tax crimes.
He filed the lawsuit against the doctor in Bexar County.
In a phone interview with CNN, Stilley said he is an opponent of the law that bars most abortions in the state, but wants to clear the way for a judge to rule on its constitutionality.
“I am a supporter of the Constitution, and I am opposed to the law.” Stilley said.
Stilley’s lawsuit was first reported by The Washington Post.
