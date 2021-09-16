Roger Stone served with January 6 lawsuit while making a live radio appearance

CNN - Politics

By Tierney Sneed

Listeners of the St. Louis talk radio show “Tomorrow’s News Today” were treated Wednesday to live audio of Roger Stone being served with a lawsuit.

Stone was just laying out why he thought that former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024 when he interrupted his own train of thought to announce what was waiting for him at his front door.

“Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit. I’m going to take this live on your radio show,” Stone told the show’s hosts.

Stone thanked the server as he accepted the lawsuit, but said, “It’s still a fraud, doesn’t matter” when the server clarified what court the lawsuit had been filed in.

“Alright, I’ve just been served in the January 6 lawsuit. Live right here on your radio show,” he told his hosts. “This is a big, big stack of papers which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper today.”

“Like I said, this is lawfare. It’s harassment,” he added.

The clip was posted on Twitter and on the Gateway Pundit, a far-right website run by Jim Hoft, whose twin brother Joe Hoft co-hosts “Tomorrow’s News Today.”

In an email Thursday, Stone told CNN he was not surprised to be served, as the “baseless, groundless and unsubstantiated lawsuit had received wide publicity.”

“It was an excellent opportunity to make it clear that this is lawfare the filing of frivilous [sic] sensationalized but evidence-less accusations For the purposes of generating negative publicity and costing the targets huge legal fees,” he said.

The lawsuit was brought last month by several Capitol Police officers against Stone, Trump, the Trump campaign, alleged organizers of the Stop the Steal rallies and members of extremist groups that were said to be present in Washington for the insurrection. The lawsuit points to Stone’s promotion of multiple Stop the Steal rallies, culminating in the January 6 protest that turned into a violent ransacking of the Capitol, and alleges that Stone “incited or urged others to engage in a riot.”

In his email to CNN, Stone said that he “most certainly never urged anyone to hurt anyone else at any time or any place including on January 6.” He said his remarks at a Jan. 5 Stop the Steal rally — one of the events cited by the lawsuit — “do not incite or advocate violence lawlessness or insurrection…and fall well within my first amendment free-speech rights.”

