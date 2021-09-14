‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck drives press van in Biden’s motorcade during California visit

CNN - Politics

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck was among the volunteer drivers in President Joe Biden’s motorcade during his trip to California on Monday.

The actor drove a press van in the motorcade, according to the White House press pool. CNN has reached out to Ruck’s publicist and the White House for comment.

Ruck has a long list of acting credits to his name but is perhaps best known for his role as the anxious Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The 1986 John Hughes film stars Matthew Broderick as a charming, resourceful high school student who skips school to lead his girlfriend and Ruck’s character on a lively tour of Chicago.

Biden was in California to speak at a rally in support of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

“The decision you’re about to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation, and quite frankly, not a joke, around the world,” the President said.

A string of recent polls showed Newsom and the anti-recall effort in a strong position headed into Election Day. The most recent survey from the Public Policy Institute of California found that 58% of likely voters favor keeping Newsom in office, compared with 39% who would like to remove him.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.