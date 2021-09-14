Skip to Content
How to watch the California recall

<i>Ringo Chiu/AP</i><br/>A woman arrives to cast her early ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center in Union Station
By Rachel Janfaza, CNN

It’s Election Day in California, where voters are deciding the recall fate of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The ballot features two questions. The first question asks voters whether or not to recall Newsom. The second gives voters a choice between more than 40 candidates about who should replace him, if he is recalled.

While many have already voted early by mail or in person — ballots arrived in the mailboxes of every registered California voter last month — others will cast their ballots Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about when polls close and how to watch CNN’s special coverage.

What time does CNN’s coverage start?

“Election Night in America” will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. “Election Night in America” will be available on demand beginning September 14 via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Special TV coverage on CNN begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Election Resources

CNN Politics has several California recall election-related resources available to readers:

What times do polls close?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT (10 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET).

CNN’s Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.

