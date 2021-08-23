US Capitol Police announce officer who shot January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt will not face disciplinary action

CNN - Politics

By Whitney Wild

The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday.

“USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” the department said in a statement.

The officer will not be named, the department said, out of consideration for the officer’s safety.

“This officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats,” the department sad.

The announcement comes roughly four months after the Department of Justice announced federal prosecutors would not seek charges against the officer for the killing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

