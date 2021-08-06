The week in 16 headlines
This week, advocates for the recently expired nationwide eviction moratorium scored a victory as the CDC rolled out a new, yet more limited, moratorium following pressure and protest by some Democrats. Meanwhile, concerns over the nation’s debt limit bubbled up among Republicans on Capitol Hill as negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure package neared the finish line ahead of the August recess.
Monday
- White House once again makes Covid-19 the focus of Biden’s schedule
- As Senate takes up infrastructure, Schumer says ‘the longer it takes to finish the bill, the longer we’ll be here’
- 2 more DC police officers who responded to Capitol insurrection have died by suicide
Tuesday
- White House celebrates US reaching 70% of US adults getting at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state attorney general report says
- CDC announces limited, targeted eviction moratorium until early October
Wednesday
- Trump asks court to end House pursuit of his tax returns from IRS
- ABC News: Trump loyalist at DOJ circulated draft Georgia letter with false election fraud claims
- Defense Secretary Austin expected to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for active duty troops
Thursday
- Biden announces new emissions standards, target that 50% of vehicles sold in US by 2030 are electric
- McConnell rejects Democrats’ effort to get GOP to back raising the nation’s debt limit
- White House touts more than 864,000 vaccinations in last 24 hours, highest rate since early July
- FDA could lay out a national strategy for Covid-19 booster shots in early September
Friday
- Biden’s immigration plan runs into on-the-ground realities
- Democratic showdown takes shape in Pennsylvania as Rep. Conor Lamb enters Senate race
- After a blown deadline and Democratic blowback, an urgent scramble for a new eviction ban
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
