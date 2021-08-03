Shontel Brown poised to win Ohio Democratic special primary

CNN - Politics

By Ethan Cohen and Jennifer Agiesta, CNN

Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown is set to win the Democratic special primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District after her opponent Nina Turner conceded Tuesday night.

“Tonight my friends, we have looked across the promised land, but for this campaign, on this night, we will not cross the river,” Turner said.

The result is a victory for the establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

Brown, who’s also the chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, had the support of Hillary Clinton and House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, a close ally of President Joe Biden. Turner, a former state senator, was backed by many progressives in Congress, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Brown will be the favorite in the November 2 special election against Laverne Gore, who CNN projects will win the Republican nomination.

The winner will replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, who resigned from the seat in March to join Biden’s Cabinet.

Along with Brown and Turner, 11 other Democratic candidates were on the ballot.

