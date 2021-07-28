Here are the 17 Republican senators who voted to advance the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

CNN - Politics

By Ali Zaslav and Devan Cole, CNN

When the Senate voted Wednesday to open debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package, more than a dozen Republicans sided with Democrats to advance the legislation.

The proposal, which came after weeks of negotiations between a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the White House, includes $73 billion to rebuild the electric grid, $66 billion in passenger and freight rail, $65 billion to expand broadband Internet access, $55 billion for water infrastructure, $40 billion to fix bridges, $39 billion to modernize public transit like buses and $7.5 billion to create the first federal network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The vote was 67-32.

Here are the 17 Republican senators who voted to advance the bipartisan infrastructure plan:

Roy Blunt of Missouri

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Susan Collins of Maine

Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

Mike Crapo of Idaho

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Chuck Grassley of Iowa

John Hoeven of North Dakota

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Rob Portman of Ohio

Jim Risch of Idaho

Mitt Romney of Utah

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Todd Young of Indiana

