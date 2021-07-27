House Republicans pull out of another key select committee in a sign of 1/6 panel fallout

CNN - Politics

By Annie Grayer, CNN

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pulled out all six Republicans designated to serve on a key select committee on the economy, three sources tell CNN, a sign of the fallout among House Republicans over being vetoed from the panel investigating the January 6 insurrection.

None of McCarthy’s initial appointments to the select committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth will be joining that committee’s first meeting this week, a lawmaker familiar with the committee told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill also confirmed to CNN that McCarthy’s selections to this key economic select committee had pulled out.

What is still unclear at this time is whether these Republicans are boycotting the committee temporarily or leaving it altogether. It also remains to be seen whether there are other select committees Republicans will reject.

A separate lawmaker familiar with the select committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth told CNN that McCarthy removed Republicans from this select committee as “a hold for if and when he gets his appointments to the 1/6 committee.”

Pelosi has made clear that McCarthy will not get all five of his initial picks to the January 6 select committee. She named GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming to the select committee, and after she rejected Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, McCarthy pulled the rest of the Republicans from the committee. Pelosi responded by adding Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, to the panel, in an effort to give it bipartisan credibility even without McCarthy’s participation.

