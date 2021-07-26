US to maintain existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN - Politics

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday.

“Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White House official said.

The Biden administration has been under growing pressure from the travel industry and US allies to lift pandemic-era restrictions limiting who can travel to the US.

The official said the decision to maintain existing travel restrictions was driven by the spread of the Delta variant in the US and around the world and the recent rise in cases in the US which will “likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.”

The official also pointed to the CDC’s recent advisory against traveling to the United Kingdom, due to a surge in cases there.

“The administration understands the importance of international travel and is united in wanting to reopen international travel in a safe and sustainable manner,” the White House official said. “The reopening process is guided by the science and public health.”

Reuters first reported Monday morning that the US plans to maintain the travel restrictions.

