Pelosi says it’s her ‘plan’ to appoint Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

By Daniella Diaz and Melanie Zanona, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it’s her “plan” to appoint GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate January 6, just days after the GOP walked out on the panel.

“That would be my plan,” she said when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if she wanted to add him. CNN reported last week that Pelosi was eyeing Kinzinger to bolster the panel.

Kinzinger, a vocal Republican critic of Trump who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for his second impeachment, would join Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as the only Republicans on the new select committee.

The presumed appointment comes days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his five GOP members from the panel, after Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s five choices — Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio — for their roles in pushing to overturn the presidential election results.

Kinzinger’s possible addition to the committee could bring additional legitimacy to one of the most consequential investigations ever conducted by Congress and make it harder for Republicans to argue that it’s a partisan endeavor.

