Man who threatened judge in Michael Flynn case gets 18 months in prison

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

Frank Caporusso, a Long Island man who left a threatening voicemail last year for the judge presiding over the Michael Flynn case, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison.

Caporusso was arrested last August and reached a deal with the government in April in which he pleaded guilty to one count of Influencing, Impeding, or Retaliating Against a Federal Official by Threat.

The sentence was handed down by US District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Donald Trump appointee and colleague of the judge that was threatened, at the federal courthouse in Washington.

McFadden said the threatening message was “nothing less than an attack on our system of government.”

In a May 14, 2020, message left on the voice mailbox for US District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, Caporusso threatened that a “hot piece of lead will cut through your skull.”

“Back out of this bulls**t before it’s too late, or we’ll start cutting down your staff. This is not a threat. This is a promise,” Caporusso said on the voicemail.

The voicemail was played during Monday’s sentencing proceedings.

Caporusso showed no emotion when it was played, but later said that he had been “shocked and embarrassed” when he first heard the recording of the message.

A statement from Sullivan was also read during the proceedings by Assistant US. Attorney Rachel Fletcher. Sullivan’s statement said that threat had a “profound impact” on him and his family.

“I feel fear now,” Sullivan, who has served more than 30 years on the bench, said in the statement.

Caporusso’s attorneys had asked the judge to sentence their client for time served for the 11 months he had been in detention since his arrest.

