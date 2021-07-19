Harris tests negative for Covid-19 following meeting with Texas Democrats who tested positive

CNN - Politics

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 following a meeting with Texas state House Democrats, several of whom later tested positive, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

An official in the vice president’s office said that Harris’ testing occurred before her “routine doctor’s appointment” at Walter Reed Hospital, not because of the meeting with Texas legislators.

Asked whether there was a safety concern related to Harris’ time spent around President Joe Biden, Psaki told reporters at Monday’s press briefing that the vice president was tested and “there was no detection of Covid-19.”

“We take these precautions incredibly seriously and abide by the health, the guidance of our health and medical experts.”

Psaki wouldn’t assess what safety precautions the Texas Democrats may or may not have taken.

“We, of course, hope everybody abides by public health guidelines. That’s what we certainly recommend, but the vice president — what’s important for everybody to know — is the vice president was tested. She, of course, takes these precautions seriously and we would follow any advice or public health officials give us,” Psaki said.

When asked whether the White House has separated Harris and Biden, Psaki said that there have not been additional precautions taken. On Monday’s White House schedule, Biden and Harris were listed as set to receive the President’s Daily Briefing in the Oval Office.

On Saturday, the vice president’s office said Harris was “not at risk of exposure,” after meeting with Texas state House Democrats days earlier, two of whom later tested positive for Covid-19.

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, fully vaccinated people can “refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic.” Harris is fully vaccinated.

On Sunday morning, a White House official said Harris would visit Walter Reed Hospital for a “routine doctor’s appointment,” telling CNN it was not a physical exam.

Asked about that appointment, Psaki said it was “scheduled for several weeks, long before the visit of the Texas legislators. A routine appointment, which she had had again scheduled several weeks ago.”

