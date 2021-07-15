Skip to Content
Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy to meet on Thursday as 1/6 committee hearing looms

By Ryan Nobles, CNN

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to meet with former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Trump announced in a statement, coming as the California Republican is considering which members of his conference to appoint to a special committee tasked with investigating the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

“Kevin McCarthy will be meeting with me this afternoon at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. Much to discuss!” Trump announced in a statement Thursday.

McCarthy can appoint five members of the committee that will investigate the insurrection, which was perpetrated by Trump’s supporters and came hours after the former president held a rally encouraging his followers to fight Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

