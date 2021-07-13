Banker found guilty of bribery for Manafort bank loans in chase for Trump administration job

CNN - Politics

By Lauren del Valle

A former Chicago bank executive was found guilty Tuesday of charges alleging he conspired with onetime Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to exchange risky bank loans for a high-ranking position in the presidential administration.

Stephen Calk, the former chairman and CEO of The Federal Savings Bank, was found guilty of one count of financial institution bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution bribery. The charges carry 30 and 5-year maximum prison sentences, respectively.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours over two days.

Calk and his attorneys did not comment to the press as he left court Tuesday.

Calk was not remanded into custody and his sentencing is scheduled in Manhattan federal court on January 10, 2022.

