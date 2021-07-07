Biden to push for ‘generational investments in human infrastructure’ in speech in Illinois

CNN - Politics

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden will push Wednesday for “generational investments in human infrastructure” to expand the social safety net in remarks in Crystal Lake, Illinois, according to a White House official.

Biden will make the case for policies that were included in his original American Jobs Plan proposal that didn’t make it into the bipartisan infrastructure framework, and push for his second economic proposal, the American Families Plan, which Democrats are planning to pass through Congress using budget reconciliation.

The President on Wednesday will tour McHenry County College, which has a workforce development program and a child care center. There, he will highlight how his economic proposals would help students and educators, while also pushing for priorities like clean energy and child care.

“As a former single father, the President will stress his plan to boost child care affordability, by building new child care centers and ensuring that no middle class family pays more than 7% of their income for high-quality care for children up to age 5 — and that working families in the most need won’t need to pay at all,” according to the White House official.

The official said: “He’ll note that the Build Back Better plan will also invest in the child caring workforce, provide parents with an up to $8,000 tax credit to cover their child care expenses, institute 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, and extend the expanded Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan — $3,600 for every child under 6 and $3,000 for every child age 6-17.”

Biden is pushing to make Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies, also known as premium tax credits, permanent. His economic proposals would extend the enhanced child tax credit for four years, through 2025. The child and dependent care tax credit was enhanced by the American Rescue Plan Act for 2021, and the American Families plan would make it permanent.

The speech comes the day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell strongly criticized Democrats’ plan to pass a sweeping social safety net bill through budget reconciliation — a process that would only require Democratic votes — as “wildly inappropriate.”

“This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future and it’s all going to unfold here in the next few weeks,” McConnell said at a news conference in Kentucky. “I don’t think we’ve had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties over the best thing to do for America than we have right now.”

Biden on Wednesday is also expected to focus on how his economic proposals would combat the climate crisis. He will push for providing tax cuts for businesses and consumers who invest in clean energy technologies and setting a clean electricity standard. The President will also outline a goal of enlisting “a new generation of climate, conservation and resilience workers.”

“With China having overtaken the US when it comes to R&D over recent decades, he’ll cover how Build Back Better means regaining our competitive edge and ensuring we take care of our supply chains to avoid shortages in items like semiconductors and set American manufacturing up for success for the next generation,” the White House official said.

The President will argue for making two years of community college free, providing universal pre-K, increasing Pell Grants and investing in job training.

Biden will highlight his plans to expand home care for older and disabled Americans and improve the jobs and the pay of the home care workers who care for them. He will also tout the investments in affordable housing, which would aim to build or rehabilitate more than two million homes.

Biden is visiting the Chicago area after the city endured one of the most violent weekends of the year, with 108 people shot. The city’s mayor says she’ll press Biden on gun trafficking rules when they meet on the tarmac at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

CNN’s Tami Luhby and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.