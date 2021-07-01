Supreme Court invalidates California’s donor disclosure requirement

CNN - Politics

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a California rule that requires charitable organizations that solicit donations to disclose a list of their contributors to the state attorney general.

Supporters of campaign finance reform had expressed fear that such a ruling could eventually lead to more anonymous money — called dark money –to enter the political sphere.

The opinion was 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines.

