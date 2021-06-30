Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

CNN - Politics

By Jake Tapper, Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family.

No cause of death was immediately provided.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico,” the Rumsfeld family said in a statement.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

