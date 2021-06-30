CNN reporter: Here’s what to expect in Trump Organization charges

CNN - Politics

By Erica Orden and Kara Scannell, CNN

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge former President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as Thursday with tax crimes in connection with an array of perks and benefits awarded to employees, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Though Trump faced multiple federal and state prosecutorial inquiries during his administration, the district attorney’s indictment would be the first to charge his company, the Trump Organization, with allegedly criminal conduct.

Trump himself isn’t expected to be charged, his lawyer has said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

