DC Police officer injured in Capitol riot says he is meeting with McCarthy on Friday

By Manu Raju and Devan Cole, CNN

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was badly injured on January 6 and initially requested a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last month, told CNN he has secured a meeting with the GOP Leader for Friday afternoon.

Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the riot, had made several attempts to meet with the California Republican to discuss the insurrection, according to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. On Twitter last month, Swalwell said that Fanone was “very upset” about having not yet secured a meeting with McCarthy.

CNN has reached out to McCarthy’s office.

Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion during the insurrection and is dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The officer has been vocal in recent months about the danger of downplaying the riot and the false claims that fueled it, and he has publicly criticized some Republican lawmakers for their post-riot actions, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his efforts to rally GOP senators in opposition to a bill that would have created an independent bipartisan January 6 commission to investigate the circumstances of the attack.

Last week, Fanone blasted GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde for what he called “disgusting” behavior during a tense exchange in the Capitol. The officer said Clyde, who was one of 21 House Republicans who voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who had defended the Capitol, refused to shake his hand after he introduced himself as one of the DC officers who was injured in the attack.

CNN’s Paul Leblanc contributed to this report.