Ex-Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge hospitalized after suffering stroke

CNN - Politics

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Tom Ridge, a former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and the first US secretary of Homeland Security, was transferred by ambulance to a hospital in the Washington area Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, Maryland, according to a statement provided to CNN by Ridge Global LLC.

According to the statement, the 75-year-old Ridge was conscious when he arrived at the hospital’s emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot. He was in critical but stable condition early Wednesday evening.

“The family requests your prayers for a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as events warrant,” the statement said.

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Wednesday evening: “Frances and I are sending our prayers to the Ridge family. Wishing Governor Ridge a full and swift recovery.”

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.