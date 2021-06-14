Supreme Court declines to take up challenge to California electoral vote process

CNN - Politics

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a case challenging California’s electoral process in another instance of the high court shying away from election-related disputes.

The case, brought by comedian Paul Rodriguez, Rocky Chavez, League of United Latin American Citizens and California League of United Latin American Citizens, sought for the high court to consider whether the state’s winner-take-all approach to selecting its presidential electors was constitutional. Attorneys argued that “by diluting and discarding votes” the method “violates Petitioners’ right to cast an effective vote” and that it “severs the connection between voters and presidential candidates” allowing candidates to ignore California voters.

“(Winner-take-all) is not within the Constitution. It is instead a partisan invention by the states that has become the default for the nation,” attorneys for the petitioners argued. They also argued

Attorneys for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is facing recall efforts, pushed back and wrote “there is no cause for concern,” arguing that it “does not treat any voter or group of voters differently from any other or prevent anyone from casting a vote.”

The court’s action, made without comment, comes amid calls to change the electoral process and as former President Donald Trump along with GOP allies continue to push lies of election fraud despite no evidence after President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. California, which has the largest population of any state, currently has 55 electors — the most electoral votes in the country.