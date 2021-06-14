Georgia’s Fulton County under state investigation for allegedly violating ballot drop box form rules

CNN - Politics

By Wesley Bruer and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has opened an investigation into Fulton County for allegedly violating state rules “requiring absentee ballot drop box transfer forms to be filled out,” his office confirmed to CNN on Monday.

A source with knowledge of the investigation cautioned to CNN that the probe “does not have any implications about fraudulent or missing ballots in Fulton any more than it meant that in the other smaller, more conservative counties,” saying: “To be clear, we’re investigating a rule violation” in Fulton County.

In confirming the probe, the Georgia secretary of state’s office noted it had “announced similar investigations in Coffee, Grady, and Taylor counties a few months ago.”

“Restoring confidence in our elections is going to be impossible as long as Fulton County’s elections leadership continues to fail the voters of Fulton County and the voters of Georgia. They need new leadership to step up and take charge,” Raffensperger wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue,” he added in another tweet.

The new probe into Georgia’s most populous county is just one of a number of investigations state officials have opened in recent months, including a closely watched investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the 2020 election.

CNN’s Devan Cole, Sara Murray and Jason Morris contributed to this report.