Central Coast residents attempt to recall Governor Gavin Newsom

California Politics

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Volunteers gathered signatures for the petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom outside of the Walmart on North Davis Street Saturday.

The volunteers are part of a statewide recall effort that gained traction over the holidays, when the Governor helped implement health orders that some people thought were too restrictive.

The petition needs 1.5 million signatures by March 17th before a recall election can even be considered. So far, more than 700,000 people have signed the petition, and approximately 400,000 of those signatures have been verified.



