Andrew Giuliani announces bid to run for governor of New York in 2022

Politics

Republican Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is running for governor of New York in 2022, he told CNN on Tuesday.

Giuliani will vie for the GOP nomination in his bid to take over the position from embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who has been ensnared in scandals involving sexual harassment allegations and information-sharing pertaining to nursing home Covid-19 deaths. But Giuliani faces a steep uphill battle both in the Republican primary and, if he wins, among the heavily Democratic New York electorate. His proximity to former President Donald Trump could also help galvanize Democrats in the aftermath of their own potentially fractious primary.

Though he has talked up his relationship with Trump, Giuliani’s early messaging has been less inflammatory and more in line with familiar Republican criticism of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic and economy.

“This is for any New Yorker that believes that, in 2022, we need to save New York,” Giuliani said of his campaign.

Cuomo has yet to announce whether he will run for a fourth term. He is currently being investigated by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, state assembly lawmakers and, according to a law enforcement official, the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, along with the FBI, which is scrutinizing the handling of data surrounding Covid-19 deaths in long term care facilities.

Giuliani, who worked in the Trump White House’s Office of Public Liaison, has discussed the run with Trump and touted the box office appeal of a potential clash of political dynasties.

“The President said to me, he said, you know ‘Holy smokes, Giuliani-Cuomo. That’s like Ali-Frazier,'” Giuliani told CNN. “I think it will be the biggest race in the country if it’s the two of us.”

Giuliani also met with his father for about 90 minutes on Monday to discuss the campaign, which he has hired Jake Menges to lead. Menges worked with Rudy Giuliani during his time as mayor and is a former attorney and lobbyist who helped launch Keep Florida Great, a Trump-aligned super PAC.

But before the 35-year-old steps into the ring for a headline-grabbing political prize fight, Giuliani will have to defeat more seasoned New York Republicans, including New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, another Trump loyalist, and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran for the same job in 2014. Both begin the contest with more institutional support in the New York GOP.

On Tuesday, as he did in the run-up to his announcement, Giuliani focused on the drop in the state’s population and its subsequent loss, following the 2020 census, of a seat in Congress.

New Yorkers are “still leaving, taking jobs with them, and it needs to stop,” Giuliani said, adding that he is “look(ing) forward to pointing out how New York failed” under Cuomo during the governor’s decade in office.

When asked how he decided to run, Giuliani described his time helping Trump get settled in Florida, where he decamped after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, saying the “intangible optimism” he felt there reminded him of “that feeling I used to get” in New York.

In addition to the clear challenges ahead, the younger Giuliani’s campaign could also face headwinds related to the legal troubles of his father, whose popularity in New York has dropped precipitously over the last decade. The former mayor’s decision to join Trump’s inner circle and become one of the national mouthpieces for the former President’s election conspiracy theories and lies has also undermined what remained of the family brand.

Rudy Giuliani has also been the focus of an investigation concerning his activities in Ukraine, including whether he conducted illegal lobbying for Ukrainian officials while he pursued an investigation linked to Trump’s primary political rival, President Joe Biden, CNN has reported.

“I love and I trust my father and I think he’s the subject of a political investigation,” Andrew Giuliani said on Tuesday, predicting that he would “be completely vindicated.”

The elder Giuliani hasn’t been charged and has denied wrongdoing. Federal authorities recently searched properties associated with him.