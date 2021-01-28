Marjorie Taylor Greene removes social media posts amid scrutiny of past controversial comments

Politics

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has removed dozens of Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 in which she endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians.

Searches of Greene’s Facebook show the posts from 2018 and 2019 have been removed. Links saved by CNN’s KFile during a review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page are no longer available.

Greene is facing backlash for her conspiratorial social media posts after CNN reported she indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in Facebook comments and videos.

The freshman congresswoman from Georgia also deleted videos she posted on Facebook Live where she said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and that she will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

CNN reached out to Greene’s office for comment on the removed posts but did not receive a response.

Greene, who made the comments before running for Congress, posted a statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday in which she did not deny that she liked posts and replied to comments but claimed that many people have run her Facebook page.

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” she wrote.

A Facebook spokesman told CNN’s KFile the posts were not removed by the company. Greene previously had posts removed for violating the company’s community standards, the Facebook spokesman confirmed, in which Greene agreed with people who said the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting was a “false flag” operation. “False flag” refers to acts that are designed by perpetrators to be made to look like they were carried out by other individuals or groups.

In a video that surfaced Wednesday, Greene is seen harassing Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg outside the Capitol. In the video from March 2019, she calls Hogg a “coward” and said he was “paid to do this,” repeating a malicious lie that Hogg’s activism was paid for by billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros. Survivors of the Parkland shooting and victims’ families have called for Greene to resign.

In a written statement to CNN, Greene said that the video was taken while she was in Washington, “going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.”

“In 11th grade, one of my fellow students took our school hostage with a gun he brought to our ‘gun-free’ school,” Greene said. “I understand that fear firsthand and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them.”

Greene announced earlier this week that she would serve on the House Committee on Education and Labor.

At a weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi harshly criticized House Republican leaders for assigning Greene to the committee.

“Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — what could they be thinking?” Pelosi asked. “Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It’s absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children.”