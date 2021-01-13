Trump remains largely invisible after Kushner squashes attempts at building fringe social media presence

Politics

On the day he will be impeached for a history-making second time, President Donald Trump lacks a comprehensive legal strategy, has nothing on his public schedule and is without his preferred social media methods of responding — in part because his son-in-law put a stop to efforts establishing his presence on fringe platforms after he was banned from Twitter.

It amounts to near-invisibility for the President at the most perilous moment of his presidency, which is ending in tumult and dramatic rebuke from members of his own party.

Aides expect Trump to mostly watch the proceedings on television throughout the day. But without Twitter, a campaign rally, a team of lawyers or Republicans willing to defend his actions, Trump is set to weather the historic shaming in subdued fashion.

That’s a distant cry from the first time he was impeached, when aides organized a campaign rally in the aptly named Battle Creek, Michigan, to coincide with the House vote.

At the rally, which occurred at the same time members were impeaching him, his press secretary emerged in the crowd to hold up a placard displaying the vote total.

“We got every single Republican (to vote) for us!” Trump crowed when he saw the final tally, adding at another point: “It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

That is not how it feels this time. A handful of Republicans are poised to vote to impeach him, including Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is said to believe impeachment will help oust Trump from the GOP for good. According to a person familiar with his reaction, Trump was particularly incensed Tuesday night by Cheney’s announcement, which said he’d betrayed the office of the presidency.

While other Republicans oppose impeachment because they say it is “divisive,” they are not defending Trump on the merits of what he is being impeached for: inciting an insurrection.

Social media blackout

Trump’s venues for responding to the impeachment are similarly limited. Ordinarily, aides would look to Twitter for the President’s first response to being the only president in history to be impeached twice. So, too, would Republican members of Congress fear what might appear on Trump’s feed if they decided to break with him and vote for his impeachment.

But Trump’s account has been permanently suspended — and with it his principal weapon for ensuring GOP loyalty.

While Trump has railed against his suspension, telling reporters this week that free speech was under assault, CNN has learned of a new effort by one of his top advisers to keep him from emerging on fringe platforms in place of the major ones he was banned from.

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner intervened when other officials tried restoring the President’s social media presence on sites that are often havens for extremists, such as Gab, following an unprecedented ban from several major platforms.

According to an outside adviser and an administration official, Kushner and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino blocked efforts by other aides, including personnel chief Johnny McEntee, to get the President on fringe social media platforms after he was suspended in some fashion from almost every major one, including Twitter, Facebook and, now, YouTube.

Those officials had initially attempted to use other Twitter accounts, including those run by campaign officials, to tweet in Trump’s name.

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

The White House said in a statement this week it opposes impeachment, and Trump railed against the proceedings on Tuesday.

“It’s causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time,” he said during his visit to Texas. The White House statement, from deputy press secretary Judd Deere, read: “A politically motivated impeachment against a President with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country.”

More isolated than ever

Trump’s second impeachment comes at a time when he has been more isolated than ever. Several of his Cabinet secretaries — the ones who haven’t resigned in protest — are avoiding him, his relationship with the vice president remains fractured and several of his senior staffers are scheduled to depart their posts this week.

Several of those top aides told CNN they don’t plan to delay their exit because of the President’s impeachment.

At the White House, Trump’s defenses are almost invisible.

Two sources told CNN Trump has said he is bringing back Alan Dershowitz back after his stint defending Trump during the first impeachment proceedings. Trump has told people that Dershowitz’s defense of him on the Senate floor saved him during his last trial. Rudy Giuliani is also expected to be involved, though no concrete legal strategy had been cobbled together as of Wednesday morning, even though Trump was slated to be impeached within hours.

Several prominent figures from Trump’s last impeachment — including Jay Sekulow and Kenneth Starr — have declined to get involved. The White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, is also not expected to play a role, and considered resigning in the wake of last week’s insurrection. Trump has been dismissive of Cipollone for months now.

Trump has discussed issuing pardons for himself and his children with new urgency since the attack on the US Capitol, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

However, aides and allies are concerned over the public perception of a pardon following the Capitol riot, which led to the deaths of five people. Sources tell CNN there is dissent inside the West Wing from those appalled by the attack, many of whom are pushing up against a President whose main concern is protecting himself and his family.

While some aides have worked to organize events this week burnishing what remains of Trump’s legacy — such as Middle East diplomacy and deregulation — he has shown little interest.

His remarks touting border wall construction in Texas on Tuesday lasted for only 20 minutes and were overtaken by his comments blaming “anger” on the impeachment and his suspension from social media platforms.

The only other event on his schedule for this week — a Thursday Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick — is off after Belichick said he would not attend.