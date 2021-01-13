Skip to Content
House debates impeachment of President Trump

(KION) The House has begun impeachment proceedings in Washington, D.C., accusing President Donald Trump of incitement of insurrection.

This comes one week after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with reaction from the Central Coast about the impeachment proceedings tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Click here for live updates as members debate on the House floor: https://kion546.com/national-politics/2021/01/13/live-updates-jordan-reads-statement-from-trump-on-house-floor/

