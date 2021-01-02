Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home vandalized

Politics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION) An investigation has been launched after spray paint and a severed pig's head were found at the home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday.

The San Francisco Police Department has not released any information pertaining to the case, and no one has come forward to claim responsibility.

The graffiti mentions UBI (universal basic income) and the cancelation of rent. As such, investigators think that whoever is responsible could be associated with movements that call for a higher minimum wage and the lowering or abolition of rent.

Pelosi advocated for the passing a bill that would increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 last Monday. 275 members of the House of Representatives voted for the bill and 134 voted against it.

The bill has since been held up in the U.S. Senate by Republican Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.