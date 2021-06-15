Gallery: Mask signs come down at Santa Cruz boardwalk

Galleries

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Photos shared with KION show mask requirement signs coming down at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Tuesday.

The State of California has lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits and social distancing requirements. Vaccinated Californians can also go without masks in most situations, guidance that is in line with CDC recommendations.

Masks will still be required on public transportation and in hospitals, jails, schools and child care centers.

CalOSHA initially said masks would still be required for workers unless everyone in the room was vaccinated, but they reversed the decision last week, saying fully vaccinated workers do not need to wear masks. Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested that he will sign an executive order later this week on mask usage in the workplace to clear up any confusion.