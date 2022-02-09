Greenfield mourns loss of popular pizza shop after fire

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) -- A devastating fire has claimed a popular pizza restaurant in Greenfield, burning it down and resulting in a total loss.

California Gourmet Pizza in Greenfield was engulfed in flames and smoke early Wednesday morning resulting in the loss of a community staple.

Local firefighters salvaged what they could but the major damages caused by the fire left the structure in shambles.

