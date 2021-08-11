Governor Newsom announces COVID-19 vaccine verification, weekly testing requirement for school staff

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled a new requirement in the fight against COVID-19 which requires school staff statewide to submit to vaccine verification or weekly testing for the virus.

Newsom says the plan isn't limited to just teachers, but also any credentialed and classified staff, such as custodians, bus drivers and paraeducators among many others.

According to a notice from the governor's office, the new policy for school staff will take effect August 12, 2021, and schools must be in full compliance by October 15, 2021.

"We think this is the right thing to do and the sustainable way to keep our schools open," said Newsom.

Newsom highlighted the states vaccination efforts as well, saying the state currently has about 77.5% of Californians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

But he also added that it's "not good enough" and that the state has "more work to do."

The governor added there's no substitute for vaccinations other than interventions related to continued COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and encouraging people to wear face coverings as this pandemic continues.