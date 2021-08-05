Soledad Police: 80 percent of the city is without power

Top Stories

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power Thursday morning as the city of Soledad is experiencing widespread outages.

Soledad Police are saying the outages are due to at least 7 transformers being blown. Police are also reporting multiple power poles are damaged and lines are down.

Police are asking residents to avoid the following areas as PG&E crews investigate and restore power:

280 3rd St/Palm Ave.

148 Main/Soledad St.

Ticino/Soledad St.

1200 block Walker Drive

1141 Palm Ave.

700 Cordoba St.

1300 blk. of Walker Drive

It was just Friday when widespread outages impacted south Monterey County, including Soledad.

Residents there say it's something that they've had to prepare for due to it becoming an ongoing issue.