TEDMonterey speakers arrive in Monterey

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- TEDMonterey has officially kicked off as some of the speakers of the event are slowly starting to trickle in.

Music artist, Lizzo, was announced as the headliner back in June.

Also attending this year's TEDMonterey is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Alex Smith.

Smith was spotted in Monterey enjoying some time at the Wharf.

He's scheduled to speak in a morning session on August 4.

Lizzo is scheduled for a 5 p.m. session on August 3.

This year's sessions are being held at the Monterey Conference Center, with registration only available by invitation only.