USA Softball’s Monica Abbott reflects on her time at Tokyo Olympics

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- USA Softball pitcher and Salinas native, Monica Abbott, reflected on USA Softball's run in the Tokyo Olympics in a social media post Tuesday.

USA Softball came up short against Japan as the host country capped off their gold medal run with a 2-0 victory over the U.S. team.

The game, itself, came with multiple chances to spark the offense for Team USA but ultimately ended with the U.S. team winning silver.

"I have a lot of emotions & thoughts running through my head right now on softball, my life, and my career," said Monica Abbott in Facebook post. "Sit tight while I give myself some time to digest and put it into words for a later post."

Abbott finished the tournament pitching in 6 games for Team USA in Tokyo, giving up one unearned run and 7 hits in 20.1 innings pitched. She also struck out 31 hitters, which was the most of pitcher at the Tokyo games.

"I hope you were inspired by the fight, passion and light that lives in us every time we step between those white lines," Abbott said.