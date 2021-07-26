Deputies struggle to respond to noise complaints in the Prunedale area

Top Stories

PRUNDALE, Calif. (KION) People in North Monterey County are once again complaining about loud parties.

Back in 2019, there was an ordinance passed to restrict nighttime noise levels. According to the ordinance, "It is prohibited with the unincorporated area of Monterey County to make, assist in making, allow, continue, create, or cause to be made any loud or unreasonable sound any day of the week from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. into the following morning."

On Saturday night, KION reporter Stephanie Aceves tagged all with Monterey County Sheriff Deputies who responded to several calls regarding loud noise. Deputies explain how they are unstaffed and need to give priority to calls where there is a threat and imminent danger. For that reason, they may not be able to respond and enforce the ordinance.

Loud noise is considered, a sound that is plainly audible at any distance of 50 feet in any direction from the source of the sound, according to the ordinance.

Enforcement is a $250.00 fine for the first violation, the 2nd and subsequent violation can result in a large fine and even imprisonment of up to six months in jail.