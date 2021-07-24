Three people detained for hunting without a license in Monterey County

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Reports of gunfire south of King City led Monterey County Sheriff's Office deputies to three people they say were hunting illegally.

Investigators say they were responding to reports of gunshots near Highway 198 and Highway 25 and saw a truck leaving the area.

When the truck was stopped, Monterey County Sheriff's Deputy Baugh noticed animal hooves sticking up from the bed of the truck.

The three occupants of the truck were detained and upon searching the vehicle, deputies found two wild pigs and three rabbits in the bed of the truck that had been illegally killed.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office found multiple dead wild animals in a truck. The Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating three people now for illegal poaching.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife stepped in to continue what the sheriff's office is considered a "poaching investigation."

Deputies also located two unregistered rifles, night vision equipment, illegal ammo and did not find hunting licenses or tags with the occupants.